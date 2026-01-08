Mindy Kaling credits portion control for her 40-pound weight loss
Mindy Kaling, 46, recently showed off a noticeably slimmer look at a pre-Golden Globe event.
She shared that she began focusing on portion control after routines shifted following the pandemic, explaining that restrictive plans never really worked for her.
Instead of cutting out foods, she focused on eating smaller portions and moving more.
What changed for Mindy?
After years of on-and-off dieting and a post-pandemic reset, Kaling swapped eat-what-appears habits for moderation.
She kept enjoying her favorite foods but just ate less of them, pairing this with regular walks and runs.
Over time, she was covering about 32km a week and added weight training to her routine.
Why it matters to her
Kaling's approach is all about long-term health—especially after losing her mother to pancreatic cancer in 2012.
She's open about past extreme diets that left her feeling drained and now prefers realistic habits over quick fixes.