Mindy Kaling credits portion control for her 40-pound weight loss Jan 08, 2026

Mindy Kaling, 46, recently showed off a noticeably slimmer look at a pre-Golden Globe event.

She shared that she began focusing on portion control after routines shifted following the pandemic, explaining that restrictive plans never really worked for her.

Instead of cutting out foods, she focused on eating smaller portions and moving more.