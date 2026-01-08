'Only love, no war': Ranbir-Alia shut down 'Love and war' rift rumors
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt just visited director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai, putting an end to all those rumors about drama on the set of their upcoming film Love And War.
They were back from vacation and reportedly discussed a possible dance sequence with Bhansali.
The movie—also starring Vicky Kaushal—is expected to release in August 2026.
What's the real story?
Despite earlier buzz about creative differences between Ranbir and Bhansali, reports now confirm there's "no fallout."
All three leads are "fully on board and committed," according to Mid-Day.
The team had a planned year-end break, not a breakup, with shooting picking up again mid-January through March as post-production moves forward too.
Where did the rumors come from?
Talk of tension started when some said Ranbir was asked to reshoot scenes while juggling another big project (Ramayana: The Introduction).
But after this recent visit, it looks like everyone's back on track—and there's only good vibes ahead for Love And War.