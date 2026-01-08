Telangana HC clears way for possible ticket hikes on 'The Raja Saab' and 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

The Telangana High Court has said its earlier ban on movie ticket hikes only applies to a few big titles—not "The Raja Saab" or "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu."

Now, the state government gets to decide if these Sankranti releases can charge more for tickets.