Telangana HC clears way for possible ticket hikes on 'The Raja Saab' and 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'
The Telangana High Court has said its earlier ban on movie ticket hikes only applies to a few big titles—not "The Raja Saab" or "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu."
Now, the state government gets to decide if these Sankranti releases can charge more for tickets.
What producers want (and what you might pay)
Producers have already asked the Home Department to allow higher prices.
For "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," they're hoping for premiere shows on January 11 at ₹600 per ticket, with regular prices set at ₹227 (single screens) and ₹395 (multiplexes) from January 12-18.
So, if you're planning to catch these films early, expect a possible price bump.
Release dates and why this matters
"The Raja Saab," directed by Maruthi, arrives in theaters January 9.
"Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," starring Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, drops January 12.
This court update is good news for producers aiming to boost box office earnings—and it means fans might see more benefit shows or special screenings during Sankranti week.