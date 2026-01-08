Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' hits theaters January 9, 2026
Prabhas returns with The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy dropping in theaters on January 9, 2026.
Directed by Maruthi, the film follows an ordinary guy who stumbles upon his royal roots after meeting a ghostly ancestor in a mysterious old mansion.
It's releasing in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Where can you catch it?
The Raja Saab is getting a massive pan-India release—and it's also going global with shows in places like the US.
Advance bookings are strong: over two lakh tickets sold for day one and more than 9,000 shows lined up.
Who's starring & what to expect
Alongside Prabhas, you'll see Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.
The film is certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC and runs for about three hours—so get ready for a full-on movie experience!