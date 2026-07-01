Minetree steps into Elle Woods's pink heels in 'Elle'

Witherspoon delivered Minetree's casting news

Lexi's journey started with a four-month audition process where she recreated Elle's iconic Harvard video, impressing Reese Witherspoon so much she called it "took my breath away" and delivered the casting news herself.

With a theater background from USC and plenty of daily prep on set, Lexi credits both her own hard work and Witherspoon's mentorship for helping her stay true to herself while bringing a younger Elle to life: "It was important to feel like me."