Minetree steps into Elle Woods's pink heels in 'Elle'
Entertainment
Lexi Minetree, 25, is stepping into the pink heels of Elle Woods in Elle, the new Prime Video series that explores Elle's high school years as she moves from Bel-Air to Seattle.
Season one is streaming now, and season two is already filmed, so there's more Elle on the way.
Witherspoon delivered Minetree's casting news
Lexi's journey started with a four-month audition process where she recreated Elle's iconic Harvard video, impressing Reese Witherspoon so much she called it "took my breath away" and delivered the casting news herself.
With a theater background from USC and plenty of daily prep on set, Lexi credits both her own hard work and Witherspoon's mentorship for helping her stay true to herself while bringing a younger Elle to life: "It was important to feel like me."