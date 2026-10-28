Mira makes TV debut with Shahid, Ishaan on Kapil's show
What's the story
Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is set to make her television debut on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode will also feature Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Netflix India shared a promo for the episode on Wednesday, giving viewers a glimpse into the fun-filled conversation with Rajput.
Show highlights
Rajput revealed what happened while watching 'Udta Punjab'
In the promo, Kapoor and Khatter made a grand entry by dancing to the popular song Jhingaat. Rajput then joined them on the couch, marking her first TV appearance.
The trio then discussed Kapoor's film Udta Punjab, where he played a rockstar battling drug addiction.
Rajput humorously revealed that she had moved away from him while watching this film due to its intense content.
Parenting discussion
When Rajput left Kapoor speechless
Rajput also shared her thoughts on Kapoor as a father, calling him an indulgent parent who spoils their children Misha and Zain.
When asked about any habit of Kapoor that annoys her, she jokingly asked if she had to mention just one, leaving the actor speechless and the audience in splits.
The episode will premiere on Netflix on Saturday at 8:00pm.
Love story
A look at Kapoor and Rajput's love story
Kapoor and Rajput's love story began with an arranged set-up by their families.
Although Rajput took nearly six months to decide, Kapoor was instantly smitten by her during their long conversation at a Delhi farmhouse.
Despite knowing about their 13-14 year age difference, they decided to go ahead with the match.
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi on July 7, 2015.
Career updates
Meanwhile, know more about Kapoor and Khatter's works
Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which also starred Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Nana Patekar.
He followed this up with Cocktail 2, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.
Meanwhile, Khatter was recently seen in the critically acclaimed film Homebound. The movie was shortlisted for the Oscars but did not make it to the final five.