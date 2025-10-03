'Mirai' sequel confirmed! Manoj Manchu to reprise role as Black Sword Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Manoj Manchu just confirmed he'll be back as Black Sword in a new international series, following the massive success of 2025's Mirai.

The film crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, and Manchu shared, "My director said that he wants to make Black Sword into a series with me. It will be crazy. I am looking forward to that."