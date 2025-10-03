'Mirai' sequel confirmed! Manoj Manchu to reprise role as Black Sword
Manoj Manchu just confirmed he'll be back as Black Sword in a new international series, following the massive success of 2025's Mirai.
The film crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, and Manchu shared, "My director said that he wants to make Black Sword into a series with me. It will be crazy. I am looking forward to that."
'Mirai's plot and Manchu's training for it
Mirai is a fantasy superhero movie inspired by Hindu mythology and Emperor Ashoka's texts. It marked Manchu's big return after nearly 10 years, with Teja Sajja also starring.
As Black Sword, Manchu played a powerful antagonist on a quest for nine sacred texts—he even did intense training and temple visits to get into character.
Did Black Sword really die?
Turns out, maybe not!
Manchu hinted that his character survived Mirai's ending—his own son asked him, "Did you see him die?"
That little tease has left the door open for the spin-off to explore Black Sword's journey further.