'Mirai' trailer: Teja Sajja is a new kind of superhero
The trailer for Mirai just dropped, introducing Teja Sajja as a new kind of superhero in a fantasy-packed Telugu adventure.
Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the story follows a young man chosen to take on the dark force known as the Black Sword, all set against some seriously stunning visuals.
Film to hit theaters on September 12
Mirai is all about racing to collect powerful weapons before villains get to them and disaster strikes.
Alongside Sajja, the cast features Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and Manoj Manchu as the main villain.
The film promises high-energy action and hits theaters September 12—definitely one for superhero fans to watch out for!