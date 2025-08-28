'Mirai' trailer: Teja Sajja is a new kind of superhero Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

The trailer for Mirai just dropped, introducing Teja Sajja as a new kind of superhero in a fantasy-packed Telugu adventure.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the story follows a young man chosen to take on the dark force known as the Black Sword, all set against some seriously stunning visuals.