Mirchi's Mumbai property: ED complaint leads to arrest in Dubai
Mumbai Police have booked Abdul Kader Ali Mohamed, linked to late drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi, for illegally demolishing New Roshan Talkies—a cinema that had been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe.
Even though the property was officially attached back in October 2020, Mohamed knocked it down in September 2024.
After the demolition, Mohamed tried to sell the plot for ₹15 crore and even sold off scrap from the site.
When ED officials arrived to take possession in December 2024, they found only rubble.
He claimed ownership through a one-sided deed without approval from Mirchi's family and ignored legal orders due to a temporary court stay that was later lifted.
Now he faces charges like criminal trespass and cheating, as police step in following ED's complaint.