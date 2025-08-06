Next Article
News bytes: Divya Dutta on her Telugu debut
Divya Dutta is making her Telugu debut in the political drama series Mayasabha.
Set in the turbulent '70s and '80s, the show follows two rival politicians, with Dutta playing Iravati Basu—a powerful woman navigating a male-dominated world.
'My character is powerful and layered'
Dutta describes her role as "powerful and layered," calling it an ideal start for her Telugu journey.
She also points out how Indian cinema is finally giving more complex roles to women over 40—a shift that feels both timely and inspiring.