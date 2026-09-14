Mirren says she asks AI health questions at TIFF
Entertainment
Helen Mirren just shared that when it comes to health questions, she skips the doctor and asks AI instead.
At the Toronto International Film Festival, she joked about being the total opposite of her hypochondriac co-stars from A Talent for Murder; she actually avoids doctors altogether and turns to tech for answers.
Mirren cites diet and 12-minute XBX
Mirren's approach to staying healthy is pretty straightforward: focus on diet and regular exercise.
She told Vogue that what you eat really shapes how you feel about yourself, but she's not above treating herself to fish and chips now and then.
For fitness, she swears by a quick 12-minute Canadian Air Force XBX workout, a set of 10 basic moves she's done for decades.