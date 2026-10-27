'Mirzapur' and 'Scam 1992' top IMDb list 2016 to 2026
Entertainment
If you're looking for the most-watched Indian shows of the past few years, Mirzapur and Scam 1992 are way ahead of the pack, topping IMDb's list from 2016 to 2026.
Mirzapur made the cut nine times, while Scam 1992 showed up five times.
Both series have clearly struck a chord with viewers.
Netflix leads with 18 IMDb series
Netflix led the streaming race with 18 hit series on IMDb's list this decade, closely followed by Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MX Player.
The top shows also include The Family Man and Sacred Games.
Notably, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal were named "The MVPs of Streaming" in the report.