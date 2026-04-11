'Mirzapur' crime saga makes big-screen debut with 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Entertainment
Mirzapur fans, it's happening: your favorite crime saga is making its big-screen debut!
Mirzapur: The Movie promises even more action, drama, and twists as it takes everything you loved about the series and amps it up for theaters.
The film aims to deliver a bigger, bolder story that should keep both longtime fans and newcomers hooked.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' cast revealed
Get ready to see Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) back in action.
They're joined by Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Rasika Duggal for fresh conflicts and new character arcs.
Mark your calendars: Mirzapur: The Movie hits theaters.