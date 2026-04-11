'Mirzapur' crime saga makes big-screen debut with 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Mirzapur fans, it's happening: your favorite crime saga is making its big-screen debut!

Mirzapur: The Movie promises even more action, drama, and twists as it takes everything you loved about the series and amps it up for theaters.

The film aims to deliver a bigger, bolder story that should keep both longtime fans and newcomers hooked.