'Mirzapur: The Film' wraps up shoot; release date announced
The much-awaited Mirzapur: The Film, adapted from the popular Amazon Prime Video series, has finished shooting.
Shweta Tripathi (Golu Gupta) shared the wrap-up moment online, posting a clapperboard and a cast group photo.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. No release date has been announced.
Shweta says she's grateful for Golu
This marks Mirzapur's jump from streaming to theaters, with fan favorites like Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi returning alongside new faces such as Jitendra Kumar.
Shweta Tripathi says playing Golu gave her "a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for," and she's excited to bring fresh energy to the role on the big screen.
If you love gritty drama or just want to see your favorite characters in a new light, mark your calendar!