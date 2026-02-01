'Mirzapur: The Film' wraps up shoot; release date announced

Shweta says she's grateful for Golu

This marks Mirzapur's jump from streaming to theaters, with fan favorites like Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi returning alongside new faces such as Jitendra Kumar.

Shweta Tripathi says playing Golu gave her "a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for," and she's excited to bring fresh energy to the role on the big screen.

If you love gritty drama or just want to see your favorite characters in a new light, mark your calendar!