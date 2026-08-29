Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Mirzapur: The Movie' character guide: Who's who in crime drama
'Mirzapur: The Movie' character guide: Who's who in crime drama
'Mirzapur: The Movie' releases on September 4

'Mirzapur: The Movie' character guide: Who's who in crime drama

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 29, 2026
05:28 pm
What's the story

The popular crime drama Mirzapur is set to make its transition from the small screen to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, this film will feature several characters who have been a part of the franchise for three seasons, along with some new faces. The movie will release worldwide on September 4, 2026. Here's a character guide for you.

Character details

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

Ali Fazal will reprise his role as Govind Guddu Pandit, a major player in Mirzapur.

His character has seen a significant evolution over the seasons, from an ambitious bodybuilder to a power-hungry, ruthless gangster.

His rivalry with the Tripathi family has been a pivotal aspect of the story and is likely to continue in this film too.

Character details

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi will return as Akhandanand Kaleen Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya.

He is a powerful mafia don who built his empire through the carpet business and his influence over the criminal underworld.

His complex relationship with his son Munna has been a key element of the franchise, along with his conflict with Guddu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Character details

Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi; Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta

Divyenndu will reprise his role as Phoolchand Munna Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya's son.

His character is an ambitious heir who wants to prove himself worthy of his father's empire.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma will also return as Gajgamini Golu Gupta, a character who has transformed from a sheltered kid to a cunning strategist in the battle for Mirzapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Character details

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi; Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta

Rasika Dugal will return as Beena Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya's wife.

Her character has been a crucial part of the Tripathi family's power dynamics and has emerged as one of the franchise's more unpredictable figures.

Shriya Pilgaonkar will reprise her role as Swaragini Sweety Gupta, an important character in Guddu's life in the original series.

Character details

Other characters in the film

The film will also feature other characters from the Mirzapur universe.

Abhishek Banerjee will play Subodh/Compounder, while Harshita Gaur will return as Dimpy Pandit.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda will reprise his role as Satyanand Bauji Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar will play Vinay Bablu Pandit, a character originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series.

New faces include Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua Yadav, Mohit Malik as Birju Lohar, Sonal Chauhan as Mumtaz Bibi, and Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat.

ADVERTISEMENT