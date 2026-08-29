'Mirzapur: The Movie' character guide: Who's who in crime drama
What's the story
The popular crime drama Mirzapur is set to make its transition from the small screen to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, this film will feature several characters who have been a part of the franchise for three seasons, along with some new faces. The movie will release worldwide on September 4, 2026. Here's a character guide for you.
Character details
Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit
Ali Fazal will reprise his role as Govind Guddu Pandit, a major player in Mirzapur.
His character has seen a significant evolution over the seasons, from an ambitious bodybuilder to a power-hungry, ruthless gangster.
His rivalry with the Tripathi family has been a pivotal aspect of the story and is likely to continue in this film too.
Character details
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya
Pankaj Tripathi will return as Akhandanand Kaleen Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya.
He is a powerful mafia don who built his empire through the carpet business and his influence over the criminal underworld.
His complex relationship with his son Munna has been a key element of the franchise, along with his conflict with Guddu.
Character details
Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi; Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta
Divyenndu will reprise his role as Phoolchand Munna Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya's son.
His character is an ambitious heir who wants to prove himself worthy of his father's empire.
Shweta Tripathi Sharma will also return as Gajgamini Golu Gupta, a character who has transformed from a sheltered kid to a cunning strategist in the battle for Mirzapur.
Character details
Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi; Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta
Rasika Dugal will return as Beena Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya's wife.
Her character has been a crucial part of the Tripathi family's power dynamics and has emerged as one of the franchise's more unpredictable figures.
Shriya Pilgaonkar will reprise her role as Swaragini Sweety Gupta, an important character in Guddu's life in the original series.
Character details
Other characters in the film
The film will also feature other characters from the Mirzapur universe.
Abhishek Banerjee will play Subodh/Compounder, while Harshita Gaur will return as Dimpy Pandit.
Kulbhushan Kharbanda will reprise his role as Satyanand Bauji Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar will play Vinay Bablu Pandit, a character originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series.
New faces include Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua Yadav, Mohit Malik as Birju Lohar, Sonal Chauhan as Mumtaz Bibi, and Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat.