'Mirzapur: The Movie' crosses ₹302.19cr globally and ₹210.7cr in India
Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, is still going strong at theaters since dropping on September 4.
It pulled in ₹4.5 crore on its third Saturday alone, bringing its India net total to a hefty ₹210.7 crore, a nice jump from Friday's numbers.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' screens hit 4,345
The film's global earnings have hit ₹302.19 crore so far, with overseas fans adding to the buzz.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature film debut and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar), this action crime thriller film has actually expanded its screenings from 4,112 to 4,345 as audience interest keeps climbing: occupancy rates jumped from 17% to 23%.
Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar, Mirzapur: The Movie is clearly striking a chord with fans old and new.