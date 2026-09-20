'Mirzapur: The Movie' crosses ₹302.19cr globally and ₹210.7cr in India

The film's global earnings have hit ₹302.19 crore so far, with overseas fans adding to the buzz.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature film debut and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar), this action crime thriller film has actually expanded its screenings from 4,112 to 4,345 as audience interest keeps climbing: occupancy rates jumped from 17% to 23%.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar, Mirzapur: The Movie is clearly striking a chord with fans old and new.