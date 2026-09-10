'Mirzapur: The Movie' lands on Amazon Prime Video with Tripathi
Entertainment
Missed Mirzapur: The Movie in theaters? Good news: it's heading to Amazon Prime Video.
Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film picks up right where the series left off, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu in their iconic roles.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' ₹135cr expected ₹250cr
The movie smashed it at the box office with ₹135 crore in just six days. It's expected to cross ₹250 crore overall.
Jitendra Kumar steps in for Vikrant Massey, joining Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Ravi Kishan as the story dives deeper into Mirzapur's gritty power struggles.