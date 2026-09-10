'Mirzapur: The Movie' nears ₹200cr worldwide before 1st week ends

Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmeet Singh, is almost at the ₹200 crore mark worldwide as it approaches the end of its first week in theaters.

Released on September 4, this film adapts the popular web series and features stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan.

It kicked off with a big opening day (₹25.75 crore) and has kept up its momentum all week.