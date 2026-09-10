'Mirzapur: The Movie' nears ₹200cr worldwide before 1st week ends
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmeet Singh, is almost at the ₹200 crore mark worldwide as it approaches the end of its first week in theaters.
Released on September 4, this film adapts the popular web series and features stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan.
It kicked off with a big opening day (₹25.75 crore) and has kept up its momentum all week.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' global gross ₹193.43cr
Day six saw the movie earn ₹12.3 crore net across 10,705 shows from over India, pushing its domestic total to ₹137.65 crore net (₹164.43 crore gross).
Overseas fans chipped in another ₹2 crore for a global gross of ₹193.43 crore so far!
Thanks to its star cast and the original series' hype, Mirzapur: The Movie is set for more box office wins ahead.