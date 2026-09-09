'Mirzapur The Movie' nets nearly ₹180cr worldwide, ₹125.60cr in India

The movie outperformed expectations right from day one, opening with ₹25.75 crore (well above its projected ₹18-20 crore). Weekend numbers stayed strong at ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday, while Monday and Tuesday brought in another solid chunk.

Domestically, it's doing especially well in Hindi-speaking regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi.

Set in 2018, the film dives into Mirzapur's gritty world of power struggles and betrayal, giving fans more of what they loved about the original series.