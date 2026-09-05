'Mirzapur: The Movie' roars with nearly ₹25cr opening

The Hindi version contributed an estimated ₹24.6 crore nett to the collection, while its Telugu version added around ₹15 lakh, per Sacnilk.

The India gross collection stands at ₹29.7 crore.

The overall occupancy across 11,135 shows on Day 1 was recorded at 42.81%.

Despite starting slow with about 25% occupancy in morning shows, the film gained momentum throughout the day, peaking at approximately 62% by night shows.

It has an 'A' certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).