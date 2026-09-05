'Mirzapur: The Movie' roars with nearly ₹25cr opening
What's the story
The film adaptation of the popular web series Mirzapur, titled Mirzapur: The Movie, has made a strong debut at the domestic box office. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, it reportedly raked in an estimated ₹24.75 crore nett on its opening day in India. This makes it one of the top four highest openings for Hindi films released in 2026 so far.
Box office performance
'Mirzapur: The Movie' minted ₹24.6 crore in Hindi
The Hindi version contributed an estimated ₹24.6 crore nett to the collection, while its Telugu version added around ₹15 lakh, per Sacnilk.
The India gross collection stands at ₹29.7 crore.
The overall occupancy across 11,135 shows on Day 1 was recorded at 42.81%.
Despite starting slow with about 25% occupancy in morning shows, the film gained momentum throughout the day, peaking at approximately 62% by night shows.
It has an 'A' certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Comparison with other films
Film falls behind 'Border 2'
Despite its impressive opening, Mirzapur: The Movie fell short of the ₹30 crore opening that made Border 2 the third highest this year.
Toxic and Dhurandhar: The Revenge hold the top two spots with opening-day collections of ₹55 crore and ₹99 crore, respectively.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie also stars Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.