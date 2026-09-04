'Mirzapur' off to solid start; earns ₹14cr by Day-1 evening
What's the story
The much-anticipated film adaptation of the hit web series Mirzapur has taken a strong start at the box office. Despite initial skepticism about whether a popular web series could successfully transition into a theatrical release, Mirzapur: The Movie has proven otherwise. By 5:00pm on its opening day (Friday), the film had reportedly raked in ₹14.03 crore net, according to Sacnilk. The gross haul is at ₹16.56 crore.
Box office performance
Film exceeds expectations in key markets
The film's opening day earnings have exceeded initial expectations, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. These regions are known for their affinity for mass action films.
Last week, trade experts had predicted an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film but later revised their estimates upwards due to its strong performance.
The morning shows recorded footfalls of around 26%, which increased to 41% in the afternoon. Overall occupancy is at around 33.5%.
Comparison with recent releases
'Mirzapur' on track for ₹25+ crore opening day
Given occupancy will only increase as the evening and night shows begin, the film is on track to surpass ₹25 crore in its opening day earnings, a feat usually reserved for A-list actors and select pan-India stars.
This puts Mirzapur: The Movie in the same league as recent sleeper hits like Saiyaara (₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 (₹21.5 crore).
Film details
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur' film
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.
The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar (replacing Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit), and Ravi Kishan.
Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.