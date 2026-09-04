'Mirzapur' off to solid start; earns ₹14cr by Day-1 evening

The film's opening day earnings have exceeded initial expectations, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. These regions are known for their affinity for mass action films.

Last week, trade experts had predicted an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film but later revised their estimates upwards due to its strong performance.

The morning shows recorded footfalls of around 26%, which increased to 41% in the afternoon. Overall occupancy is at around 33.5%.