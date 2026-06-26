'Mirzapur: The Movie': Jitendra, Abhishek, Ravi's character posters finally out
What's the story
The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have unveiled new character posters for the film. The posters feature Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder, and Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua. The posters stay true to the franchise's gritty world and further raise anticipation for the film.
Film details
Film to feature characters Guddu, Munna, Kaleen 'Bhaiya'
Mirzapur: The Movie will bring back popular characters from the franchise, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu). The film also stars Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.
Release information
When and where to watch the 'Mirzapur' movie
Mirzapur: The Movie is a presentation of Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, and it will be released worldwide on September 4 in Hindi and Telugu in theaters. Meanwhile, the teaser for the film was released on Thursday.