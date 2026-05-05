Mishra, Kirkire reunite for 'Summer of 77' Emergency era series
Entertainment
Director Sudhir Mishra and composer Swanand Kirkire are reuniting for Summer of 77, a Hindi series set during India's Emergency era.
The show dives into themes like youth rebellion and political unrest, with a cast featuring Rahul Bhat, Isha Talwar, Vishal Vashishtha, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor.
Kirkire crafted 6 songs, sang 3
Kirkire has crafted six songs for the series, singing three himself, including Ye Kaisa Hai Junoon, which channels the intense energy of that time.
He called it an incredible opportunity to let music drive the story in such a charged setting.
Kirkire also shared how challenging it was to create tunes that feel true to history but still vibe with today's listeners.