'Acting karna maine sikhaya...': Director rejects Monalisa's sexual assault allegations 

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra has been accused of sexual assault by aspiring actor Monalisa . In a recent interview, the director rejected the claims, confirming the shelving of their upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur. Monalisa alleged at a press conference that she was harassed while working on the project as a minor. She claimed there was unwanted physical contact during shoots in Nepal and Dehradun. Separately, Mishra had been arrested in a rape case in 2025. He got bail later.

Director's response Mishra questions the timing of allegations In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mishra denied the allegations and questioned their timing. "It's so wrong, the girl I stood up for and supported has put me in a spot just because I took her family's side and opposed her eloping with her so-called partner, Farman Khan." "Acting karna maine sikhaya aur woh acting kar ke mujhe hi phansa rahi hain (I taught her acting and now she's acting to trap me)."

Allegations Legal action in the works He also referred to videos involving her family opposing her marriage, stating that the situation had contributed to the dispute. He stated that he intends to take legal action against Monalisa, indicating that a defamation case may be filed soon. "Jab itne dino maine mehnat kar ke dialogue bolna, acting karna, story samjhna se lekra hasna, rona sab sikha raha tha then she had no issues (She had no issues when I was teaching her how to act)."

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