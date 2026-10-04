Mishra wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,' Dhanjani and Awatramani runners-up
Entertainment
Avinash Mishra just took home the trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15!
The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, made a comeback after two years and was shot in Cape Town.
This season mixed up "Champions vs. Challengers," with both experienced contestants and fresh faces battling it out.
Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani finished as runners-up.
Mishra completed finale helicopter-to-water stunt
Starting as a newcomer, Mishra stood out by leading his team during key twists and nailing some tough stunts, especially a wild helicopter-to-water challenge in the finale.
Along with the title, he scored a custom Fear Jacket signed by Shetty.
Reflecting on his journey, Mishra said the experience gave him new confidence and pushed him to discover strengths he didn't know he had.