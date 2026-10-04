Mishra wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,' Dhanjani and Awatramani runners-up

Avinash Mishra just took home the trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15!

The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, made a comeback after two years and was shot in Cape Town.

This season mixed up "Champions vs. Challengers," with both experienced contestants and fresh faces battling it out.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani finished as runners-up.