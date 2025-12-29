Miss Universe co-owner gets 2 years in prison for fraud

What's happening now

After getting bail, Jakrajutatip skipped her sentencing and reportedly fled to Mexico around the time of the Miss Universe 2025 event.

Thai authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest, calling her a flight risk.

Meanwhile, her fellow pageant co-owner Raul Rocha is also facing serious legal trouble in Mexico—he's under investigation for organized crime charges like fuel theft and drug trafficking, with his bank accounts frozen earlier this month.