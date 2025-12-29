Miss Universe co-owner gets 2 years in prison for fraud
Jakkapong "Anne" Jakrajutatip, co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant and head of JKN Global Group, was sentenced to two years in prison for fraud on December 26, 2025.
She was found guilty of tricking plastic surgeon Raveewat Maschamadol into investing nearly $1 million by hiding her company's financial problems and concealing facts about the investment's risks.
What's happening now
After getting bail, Jakrajutatip skipped her sentencing and reportedly fled to Mexico around the time of the Miss Universe 2025 event.
Thai authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest, calling her a flight risk.
Meanwhile, her fellow pageant co-owner Raul Rocha is also facing serious legal trouble in Mexico—he's under investigation for organized crime charges like fuel theft and drug trafficking, with his bank accounts frozen earlier this month.