'No Snyder cut': 'Stranger Things' actor shuts down finale rumors
Entertainment
Randy Havens (aka Mr. Clarke) just put the brakes on rumors about a secret extended version of Stranger Things Season 5.
He took to Instagram to say, "There's no secret Snyder cut of the show," despite recent buzz about missing scenes in Volume 2, which dropped December 25.
Fans rally for unseen footage as series wraps up
The rumor mill led fans to start a Change.org petition—now with over 300,000 signatures—asking Netflix to release any "unseen footage."
Mr. Clarke has always been the science guy since Season 1, but even he didn't know about alternate dimensions until this season.
The final chapter picks up months after Season 4 ended in Hawkins and will wrap up for good on Netflix December 31.