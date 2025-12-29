'No Snyder cut': 'Stranger Things' actor shuts down finale rumors

Fans rally for unseen footage as series wraps up

The rumor mill led fans to start a Change.org petition—now with over 300,000 signatures—asking Netflix to release any "unseen footage."

Mr. Clarke has always been the science guy since Season 1, but even he didn't know about alternate dimensions until this season.

The final chapter picks up months after Season 4 ended in Hawkins and will wrap up for good on Netflix December 31.