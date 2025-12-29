'8 songs didn't work out...'—Shilpa Rao on Bollywood setbacks
Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao is keeping it real about the ups and downs of her career.
Even after big hits like "Besharam Rang" (Pathaan) and "Chaleya" (Jawan), she shared that eight of her songs didn't make it last year.
For her, what matters most isn't constant success but sticking with it—it's about perseverance and consistency in her journey.
Why does this matter?
Rao points to legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar as proof that even icons have setbacks—they just kept moving forward.
She started out with "Tose Naina Lage" (Anwar) in 2007, grabbed attention with "Khuda Jaane," and since then has shown off her range in tracks like "Ghungroo" (War) and "Paar Chanaa De" (Coke Studio Pakistan).
What's she up to now?
Shilpa's still mixing things up—recently singing for Telugu movie Devara: Part 1 ("Chuttamalle").
She continues to collaborate with top composers like AR Rahman, Pritam, and Vishal-Shekhar, proving she can adapt to any genre or style.