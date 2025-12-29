'8 songs didn't work out...'—Shilpa Rao on Bollywood setbacks Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao is keeping it real about the ups and downs of her career.

Even after big hits like "Besharam Rang" (Pathaan) and "Chaleya" (Jawan), she shared that eight of her songs didn't make it last year.

For her, what matters most isn't constant success but sticking with it—it's about perseverance and consistency in her journey.