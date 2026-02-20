Mithila Palkar to play Akshay Kumar's sister in 'Bhoot Bangla'
Akshay Kumar just announced that Mithila Palkar will play his sister in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla.
The news dropped during a fun episode of Wheel of Fortune, where Akshay joked about Mithila's rise from internet fame to films and teased that her character is "In Bhoot Bangla, Mithila will be seen playing the role not of the 'bhoot,' but of my sister."
Film hits theaters on May 15
This film brings together a lively cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, but what really stands out is the playful chemistry between Akshay and Mithila—she even joked she had come on the show to recover and repay all the money she lost to him during the course of shooting for Bhoot Bangla.
Plus, Bhoot Bangla marks Akshay's reunion with director Priyadarshan.
The movie hits theaters May 15, 2026.