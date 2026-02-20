Mithila Palkar to play Akshay Kumar's sister in 'Bhoot Bangla'

Film hits theaters on May 15

This film brings together a lively cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, but what really stands out is the playful chemistry between Akshay and Mithila—she even joked she had come on the show to recover and repay all the money she lost to him during the course of shooting for Bhoot Bangla.

Plus, Bhoot Bangla marks Akshay's reunion with director Priyadarshan.

The movie hits theaters May 15, 2026.