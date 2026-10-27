Mitte's mother posts Instagram tribute after 'Breaking Bad' actor's suicide
Entertainment
Dyna Mitte, mother of Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, posted a moving tribute on Instagram after RJ died by suicide at 34.
She reflected on his inspiring journey, from being adopted as a baby with cerebral palsy to becoming an actor and passionate disability rights advocate.
Mitte Foundation to continue disability advocacy
Calling him a warrior who never gave up, Dyna said RJ fiercely loved his family and friends.
She thanked fans for their support and shared that his work will live on through The Mitte Foundation, which continues to champion disability rights.