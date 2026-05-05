17 years after death, Michael Jackson tops music charts 

Streaming supremacy

MJ beats Bieber, BTS, Bad Bunny

According to the Global Digital Artist Ranking by data analytics agency Kworb, Jackson has topped the list for May 2026 with an impressive 11,157 points. He is nearly 5,000 points ahead of Justin Bieber, who is in second place with 6,877 points. K-pop group BTS follows in third place with just 4,397 points. Interestingly, Jackson is the top artist on all but one platform, Spotify, where he narrowly trails Bieber.