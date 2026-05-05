17 years after death, Michael Jackson tops music charts
What's the story
Michael Jackson, the late pop icon, has reclaimed his position as the world's number one artist on streaming platforms. This unexpected resurgence comes 17 years after his death and is largely attributed to the recent release of the biopic Michael. The film has reignited interest in Jackson's music from the '70s and '80s, leading to a significant increase in streaming numbers for hits like Beat It, Billie Jean, Bad, and Thriller.
Streaming supremacy
MJ beats Bieber, BTS, Bad Bunny
According to the Global Digital Artist Ranking by data analytics agency Kworb, Jackson has topped the list for May 2026 with an impressive 11,157 points. He is nearly 5,000 points ahead of Justin Bieber, who is in second place with 6,877 points. K-pop group BTS follows in third place with just 4,397 points. Interestingly, Jackson is the top artist on all but one platform, Spotify, where he narrowly trails Bieber.
Timeless appeal
Jackson's biopic fuels resurgence in streaming numbers
Jackson's continued success, 17 years after his passing, is a testament to his lasting appeal. He not only outshines Bieber and BTS but also Bad Bunny, who occupies the fourth spot with 4,085 points. Taylor Swift, often hailed as MJ's successor, ranks fifth with 3,136 points. The Global Digital Artist Ranking takes into account the monthly plays an artist receives across major streaming platforms such as YouTube, Shazam, Spotify, and Apple Music. Guess he'll always be the King of Pop!