MNS asks Mumbai police to cancel Dosanjh concert Friday night
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has asked Mumbai police to cancel Diljit Dosanjh's concert set for Friday night, saying it is worried about drug use and public safety.
The party warned it might block roads with locals if the event goes ahead, pointing to recent incidents of drug abuse at similar concerts.
Mahalaxmi probe finds drug positives, death
MNS highlighted a recent Anti-Narcotics Cell investigation where 12 out of 55 people tested positive for drugs at a Mahalaxmi Racecourse concert.
They also mentioned a tragic case last year (2025), when a young man died after taking drugs at the same venue.
Besides that, residents are fed up with heavy traffic and rowdy crowds from frequent events at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome, leading MNS to push for stricter action on these concerts.