It's official! Dwayne Johnson reveals 'Moana 3' plans
What's the story
Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the demigod Maui in Disney's animated hit Moana, has confirmed that a third installment of the franchise is in development. He made this announcement during a press conference for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "Yes, we have talked about Moana 3, yes," he said. "But first, live-action Moana, we'll let that come out first." "We have amazing Jared Bush...and Dana Ledoux Miller...who have been our writers...they will pen Moana 3."
Sequel success
'Moana' and 'Moana 2' at box office
The original Moana, released in 2016, was a massive hit at the global box office, raking in over $600 million. However, it truly exploded in popularity on Disney+, where it has remained one of the most-watched streaming titles. The sequel, Moana 2, was originally conceived as a Disney+ streaming series but later reimagined as a feature film. It opened around Thanksgiving 2024 and grossed over $1 billion worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.
Cast details
Cast of 'Moana 3'
Johnson and Auli`i Cravalho are expected to return as voice actors for the third installment, reprising their roles as Maui and Moana. The original film's plot followed a determined chief's daughter chosen by the ocean to save her island. In the sequel, Moana embarks on another adventure into the ocean to discover a lost island and lift a curse. However, no plot details for the third film have been disclosed yet.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, watch live-action 'Moana' in 2026
Before Moana 3 hits theaters, audiences can revisit the fictional island of Motunui with Disney's live-action adaptation of the original film. The remake, featuring Johnson and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, is directed by Thomas Kail in his feature debut. The screenplay has been penned by Bush and Miller. It is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026.