'Moana 3' is in the works

It's official! Dwayne Johnson reveals 'Moana 3' plans

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:18 pm Jul 03, 202612:18 pm

What's the story

Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the demigod Maui in Disney's animated hit Moana, has confirmed that a third installment of the franchise is in development. He made this announcement during a press conference for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "Yes, we have talked about Moana 3, yes," he said. "But first, live-action Moana, we'll let that come out first." "We have amazing Jared Bush...and Dana Ledoux Miller...who have been our writers...they will pen Moana 3."