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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hanuman Ansh' cast salaries: Who earned how much?
'Hanuman Ansh' cast salaries: Who earned how much?
'Hanuman Ansh' is a surprise hit

'Hanuman Ansh' cast salaries: Who earned how much?

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 08, 2026
04:59 pm
What's the story

The surprise hit Hanuman Ansh, made on a reported budget of just around ₹2 crore, has taken the box office by storm. Despite opening to only ₹10 lakh, the devotional film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark and is now nearing ₹150 crore in India. Given its budget, the cast also took relatively modest salaries, with lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa reportedly earning around ₹15 lakh for his role as Neem Karoli Baba.

Salary details

Other actors' salaries

Other actors in the film took home even more modest salaries.

Chandan K Anand, who plays Ram Nandan Bhosle, reportedly earned around ₹8 lakh.

Vihaan Shedge, who plays the younger Neem Karoli Baba, received around ₹5 lakh.

Veteran actor Anil Rastogi (Mahant Ji) was reportedly paid around ₹4 lakh, while Purnima Tiwari (Ram Beti Sharma) and Gulshan Pandey (Inspector Dharam Singh) were paid around ₹3.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively.

Director's decision

Director Vishal Chaturvedi waived his director's fee

Director-producer Vishal Chaturvedi chose not to charge a separate directing fee. Since he was producing the film as well, he reportedly waived his director's fee entirely.

Chaturvedi has also spoken about the unique atmosphere on the sets, with a vegetarian routine, daily recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, and a fruit-only diet for around four-and-a-half months.

A sequel has been confirmed.

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