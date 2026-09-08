'Hanuman Ansh' cast salaries: Who earned how much?
What's the story
The surprise hit Hanuman Ansh, made on a reported budget of just around ₹2 crore, has taken the box office by storm. Despite opening to only ₹10 lakh, the devotional film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark and is now nearing ₹150 crore in India. Given its budget, the cast also took relatively modest salaries, with lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa reportedly earning around ₹15 lakh for his role as Neem Karoli Baba.
Salary details
Other actors' salaries
Other actors in the film took home even more modest salaries.
Chandan K Anand, who plays Ram Nandan Bhosle, reportedly earned around ₹8 lakh.
Vihaan Shedge, who plays the younger Neem Karoli Baba, received around ₹5 lakh.
Veteran actor Anil Rastogi (Mahant Ji) was reportedly paid around ₹4 lakh, while Purnima Tiwari (Ram Beti Sharma) and Gulshan Pandey (Inspector Dharam Singh) were paid around ₹3.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively.
Director's decision
Director Vishal Chaturvedi waived his director's fee
Director-producer Vishal Chaturvedi chose not to charge a separate directing fee. Since he was producing the film as well, he reportedly waived his director's fee entirely.
Chaturvedi has also spoken about the unique atmosphere on the sets, with a vegetarian routine, daily recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, and a fruit-only diet for around four-and-a-half months.
A sequel has been confirmed.