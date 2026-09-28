Modi and Shroff pay tribute on Mangeshkar's 97th birth anniversary
Entertainment
On Lata Mangeshkar's 97th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi and Jackie Shroff joined many others in celebrating her legacy.
Modi highlighted how her voice not only shaped Indian music but also made India proud on the global stage, while Shroff remembered her on her birth anniversary.
I&B Ministry, Doordarshan National honor Mangeshkar
From the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to Doordarshan National, tributes poured in for Mangeshkar's timeless impact: her songs remain woven into India's cultural identity.
Honored with awards like the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, she continues to inspire and connect people of all ages through her unforgettable music.