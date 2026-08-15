Modi denies joining 'Bigg Boss 20' in legal notice
Entertainment
Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman, says he's not joining Bigg Boss 20, despite what you might've seen online.
He called the rumors "false, baseless and mischievous" in a legal notice and made it clear he hasn't been approached by the show's producers.
Modi even posted about it on social media, urging people not to believe everything they read.
Modi warns media of legal action
In his notice, Modi described the reports as "false, baseless and mischievous," stressing that no one is allowed to use his name or image for Bigg Boss.
He warned media outlets to take down these stories or face possible legal action.