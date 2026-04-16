Mohan condemns fake AI images after 'They call him OG' Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Priyanka Mohan, known for her recent role in They Call Him OG, has spoken up about AI-generated images falsely linked to her. She called the situation "That was quite shocking." and pointed out how realistic these fakes can look.

Priyanka stressed that spreading misinformation like this is a serious issue, encouraging everyone to focus on making positive content instead.