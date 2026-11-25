Mohanan starts dubbing for 'Pocket Novel' with Kumararaja's support
Malavika Mohanan has kicked off dubbing for Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and starring Vijay Sethupathi. The movie drops worldwide on January 14, 2027.
Mohanan shared that she's genuinely enjoying the process, saying the director's support makes it a surprisingly fun experience.
'Pocket Novel' Prakash music and video
With music by G V Prakash and a cast that's already creating buzz, Pocket Novel promises a fun mix of comedy, drama, and emotion.
The production team recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of Malavika in the studio.