Mohanlal announces 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Pothan, Pushkaran, Khalid and Shyam
Entertainment
Big news for Malayalam cinema fans: Mohanlal just revealed his next film, Nedumkandam Miracle, teaming up with director Dileesh Pothan.
The project brings together a strong crew, including writers Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Sakaria, cinematographer Shyju Khalid, editor Saiju Sreedharan, and composer Sushin Shyam.
'Nedumkandam Miracle' teaser shows dreamlike visuals
The announcement came with a teaser showing Mohanlal in a dreamlike setting: parts of a building floating and forming a doorway around him.
While the story is still under wraps, fans online are reacting with excitement and can't wait to see what the collaboration brings.
Filming kicks off soon!