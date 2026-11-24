Mohanlal criticized after praising RSS at Kesari event in Kozhikode
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is catching flak on social media after he praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a Kesari magazine event in Kozhikode.
He said Kesari was deeply rooted in patriotism and that the name would invoke national pride, but many online criticized him due to RSS's controversial political stances and history.
Mohanlal's daughter trolled, Mammootty ties questioned
The backlash isn't just about Mohanlal: his daughter Vismaya was also trolled for speaking up against police action on student protesters, and his close ties with actor Mammootty (who recently faced criticism for visiting a BJP leader) have come under discussion.
All this highlights how celebrities' words and friendships can quickly become hot topics in today's social media world.