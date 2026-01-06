Mohanlal is now KSRTC's goodwill ambassador
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has just been named the goodwill ambassador for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
Announced by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Mohanlal is taking up the role for free, as KSRTC reported a record daily revenue of ₹13 crore—a big milestone attributed to operational improvements under the minister's leadership.
Why this matters
Mohanlal will be starring in new ads to help boost KSRTC's image and get more people on board their busses.
This isn't his first time teaming up with KSRTC—in 2025, he joined their rebranding event and took a ride on the "Orma Express" heritage bus, where he praised the ongoing transport reforms and Minister Ganesh Kumar's efforts.
Quick snapshot of KSRTC now
KSRTC currently runs 5,502 busses (down from 6,202 a few years ago), with 4,952 actually on the road.
Under Minister Ganesh Kumar's leadership, they're focused on better service and growing their revenue.