Varun Dhawan claps back at fan calling his movies "pathetic"
During a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter), Varun Dhawan got called out by a fan for doing "pathetic movies like SSKTK."
Varun kept it light, replying, "Chalo filmphir bhi chal gaye thodi. App theaterjata rehna mein"—basically saying the film did okay and encouraging the fan to keep watching.
What's the story?
This exchange happened as part of #varunsays, where Varun answered fans' questions and discussed his new movie, Border 2.
In response to the criticism, he replied, "#border 2 might surprise u since ur taste is amazing."
What's next for Varun?
Border 2 hits theaters January 23, 2026, with Varun playing a soldier in the Battle of Basantar—he even injured himself filming with real soldiers.
After that, he's got one more project lined up: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.