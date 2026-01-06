Varun Dhawan claps back at fan calling his movies "pathetic" Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

During a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter), Varun Dhawan got called out by a fan for doing "pathetic movies like SSKTK."

Varun kept it light, replying, "Chalo filmphir bhi chal gaye thodi. App theaterjata rehna mein"—basically saying the film did okay and encouraging the fan to keep watching.