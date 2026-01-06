'The Raja Saab' kicks off with $590K in North America pre-sales Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy starring Prabhas and an ensemble cast, is already gaining momentum before release.

With $590K in North American pre-sales and 20,000 tickets sold across 419 US locations, the buzz is real.

The film hits theaters in India and North America on January 9.