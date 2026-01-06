Next Article
'The Raja Saab' kicks off with $590K in North America pre-sales
The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy starring Prabhas and an ensemble cast, is already gaining momentum before release.
With $590K in North American pre-sales and 20,000 tickets sold across 419 US locations, the buzz is real.
The film hits theaters in India and North America on January 9.
Where and how can you watch it?
You can catch The Raja Saab on the big screen in multiple languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It runs for 3 hours and 10 minutes.
Streaming details haven't been announced yet.
What's the story?
At its heart, The Raja Saab follows a young heir who embraces his royal side while shaking things up with his own rules—a mix of tradition and rebellion set against the backdrop of a horror-comedy.