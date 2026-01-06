Next Article
Chiranjeevi's 'Mega158' arrives March 2026
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated 158th film, Mega158, is expected to begin production in March 2026, with a possible release by late 2026 or targeting Sankranthi 2027.
Directed by Bobby Kolli—marking their second team-up after Waltair Veerayya—the announcement dropped on Chiranjeevi's birthday, adding a bit of extra excitement for fans.
Why does this matter?
This movie brings Malayalam legend Mohanlal into a major godfather-style role alongside Chiranjeevi for the first time ever.
There's buzz about Tamil star Karthi joining in and Anurag Kashyap possibly playing the villain.
With music direction reportedly between Thaman S and Devi Sri Prasad, and a festive release tradition in play, Mega158 is shaping up to be a big deal for South Indian cinema lovers.