Chiranjeevi's 'Mega158' arrives March 2026

Why does this matter?

This movie brings Malayalam legend Mohanlal into a major godfather-style role alongside Chiranjeevi for the first time ever.

There's buzz about Tamil star Karthi joining in and Anurag Kashyap possibly playing the villain.

With music direction reportedly between Thaman S and Devi Sri Prasad, and a festive release tradition in play, Mega158 is shaping up to be a big deal for South Indian cinema lovers.