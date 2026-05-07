Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' gets U/A 13+ certificate from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared the much-anticipated Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal , for release with a U/A 13+ certificate. The actor shared the news on social media , "#Drishyam3 censored with U/A 13+ certificate. In Cinemas Worldwide from May 21, 2026," he wrote. The third part of the hugely successful franchise will now be released on May 21 after being postponed from its original April release date due to unrest in the Gulf region.

Teaser details Teaser recap shows events of previous parts The excitement for Drishyam 3 has increased after the teaser's release. The clip starts with a recap of the first two parts, narrated from Georgekutty's (Mohanlal) perspective and that of his adversaries, the police. The second part's recap is voiced by a policeman who states, "It's like a case that is closed but will never close. Actually, it was not us who were watching him. He was the one watching us."

Character development Georgekutty will face new challenges in the 3rd part In the teaser, Georgekutty is seen praying in a church. He says, "This battle of mine began the day I was born... I did not realize how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared sir. Don't know who else is out there watching!" This suggests that he will confront new challenges in Drishyam 3 after successfully evading law enforcement in the previous installments. After its theatrical run, Drishyam 3 will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video.

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