Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' gets U/A 13+ certificate from CBFC
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared the much-anticipated Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, for release with a U/A 13+ certificate. The actor shared the news on social media, "#Drishyam3 censored with U/A 13+ certificate. In Cinemas Worldwide from May 21, 2026," he wrote. The third part of the hugely successful franchise will now be released on May 21 after being postponed from its original April release date due to unrest in the Gulf region.
Teaser details
Teaser recap shows events of previous parts
The excitement for Drishyam 3 has increased after the teaser's release. The clip starts with a recap of the first two parts, narrated from Georgekutty's (Mohanlal) perspective and that of his adversaries, the police. The second part's recap is voiced by a policeman who states, "It's like a case that is closed but will never close. Actually, it was not us who were watching him. He was the one watching us."
Character development
Georgekutty will face new challenges in the 3rd part
In the teaser, Georgekutty is seen praying in a church. He says, "This battle of mine began the day I was born... I did not realize how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared sir. Don't know who else is out there watching!" This suggests that he will confront new challenges in Drishyam 3 after successfully evading law enforcement in the previous installments. After its theatrical run, Drishyam 3 will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Film plot
More about 'Drishyam 3'
Director Jeethu Joseph had earlier revealed that Drishyam 3 will delve into Georgekutty's life after four-and-a-half years. Producer Antony Perumbavoor stated that the decision to proceed with a third installment was made after extensive discussions, given the overwhelming response to the first two parts. The film was shot at various locations, including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place in Ernakulam. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is currently under production and will release on October 2.