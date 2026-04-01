Mohanlal shares 'Drishyam 3' teaser April 29 5pm poster hints
Entertainment
Drishyam 3 is officially on its way, with the teaser dropping April 29 at 5pm just a few weeks before the movie hits theaters on May 21, 2026.
Mohanlal shared the news along with a fresh poster of Georgekutty holding farming tools, hinting that this next chapter could have some unexpected twists.
Joseph returns, Perumbavoor produces, Prime Video
Jeethu Joseph returns as director and writer, with Antony Perumbavoor producing for Aashirvad Cinemas.
Meena is back as Rani, joined by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as Anju and Anu. The cast also features Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy.
After theaters, Drishyam 3 is expected to stream on Prime Video, so you'll have options whether you're catching it on the big screen or from your couch.