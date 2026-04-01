Mohanlal shares 'Drishyam 3' teaser April 29 5pm poster hints

Joseph returns, Perumbavoor produces, Prime Video

Jeethu Joseph returns as director and writer, with Antony Perumbavoor producing for Aashirvad Cinemas.

Meena is back as Rani, joined by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as Anju and Anu. The cast also features Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy.

After theaters, Drishyam 3 is expected to stream on Prime Video, so you'll have options whether you're catching it on the big screen or from your couch.