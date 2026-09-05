Mohanlal to lead Mohan's 'Operation Ganga' about Russia Ukraine evacuations
Entertainment
Mohanlal is set to lead Operation Ganga, a film based on India's bold mission to evacuate citizens and students during the Russia-Ukraine war.
Announced on Saturday (September 5), the movie is directed by National Award-winner Vishnu Mohan and promises a close-up look at this real-life international rescue.
'Operation Ganga' cast includes Rampal Borse
The cast includes Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban, and Adil Hussain alongside Mohanlal.
Expect high-energy action scenes choreographed by Sea Young Oh, music from Shashwat Sachdev (of Dhurandhar fame), and visuals by cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek (Pushpa series).
With "A Nation's Promise" as its tagline, Operation Ganga aims to blend intense drama with a sense of national pride.