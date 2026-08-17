Mohanlal to play Sukumaran's grandfather in 'Khalifa' with Vysakh directing
Entertainment
Big news for Malayalam movie fans: Mohanlal is set to play Mambarakal Ahamed Ali, the grandfather of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, in the upcoming action film Khalifa, directed by Vysakh.
Prithviraj shared that they approached Mohanlal right after finishing the script, and he agreed, possibly out of affection for him.
'Khalifa Part One' introduces Ahamed Ali
The first installment, titled Khalifa Part One: The Intro, mainly introduces Mohanlal's character, Mambarakal Ahamed Ali. If this part does well at the box office, a sequel could explore his story further.
Khalifa hits theaters worldwide on August 20 and features Malavika Sharma alongside a strong supporting cast.