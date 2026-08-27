Mohanlal's 'Chandrolsavam' returns to theaters in 4K Dolby Atmos
Chandrolsavam, the beloved Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, is making a comeback on the big screen with a fresh 4K restoration and Dolby Atmos sound.
First released in 2005 as a Vishu festival treat, this emotional story about Srihari and Indulekha gets a modern update.
Mohanlal shared the news himself, inviting everyone to "Relive the magic of 'Chandrolsavam' in stunning 4K Dolby Atmos."
'Chandrolsavam' remaster upgrades visuals and sound
The upgraded version keeps all the feels of the original but looks and sounds way better thanks to new color grading and sound mixing.
Alongside Mohanlal, you'll spot Meena, Khushbu, Jagadish, plus memorable music from Vidyasagar with lyrics by the late Girish Puthenchery.
Whether you're watching for nostalgia or catching it for the first time, it's a chance to experience one of Malayalam cinema's most iconic love stories on the big screen again.