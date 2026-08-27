Mohanlal's 'Chandrolsavam' returns to theaters in 4K Dolby Atmos

Chandrolsavam, the beloved Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, is making a comeback on the big screen with a fresh 4K restoration and Dolby Atmos sound.

First released in 2005 as a Vishu festival treat, this emotional story about Srihari and Indulekha gets a modern update.

Mohanlal shared the news himself, inviting everyone to "Relive the magic of 'Chandrolsavam' in stunning 4K Dolby Atmos."