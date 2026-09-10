Mohanlal's ₹30cr paycheck for hosting 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Season 8
Entertainment
Mohanlal is making headlines for his massive ₹30 crore paycheck as host of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season eight, a big jump from his earlier salaries.
His hosting of the weekend episodes and his interactions with the contestants have made him the heart of the show, and fans seem to love having him back every season.
Hosts across versions earn high fees
This salary boost highlights just how popular Bigg Boss Malayalam has become, with Mohanlal playing a key role in its success.
Hosts in other versions, like Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), and Kiccha Sudeep (Kannada), also earn impressive fees, showing how much these shows rely on their stars.